Fagan Associates Inc. Has $125,000 Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $18.94. 5,576,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,050,875. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

Insider Activity

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,152,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,023,983.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,442,924 shares of company stock valued at $27,070,786 in the last three months. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

