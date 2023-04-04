FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CTO Sells $124,021.26 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS stock traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.77. The company had a trading volume of 288,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $417.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.41.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.