Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$63.11.

EIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$53.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$38.23 and a 12 month high of C$55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.62.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

Exchange Income Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 95.45%.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.