EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EVgo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.06.

EVgo Trading Down 7.6 %

EVgo stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. EVgo has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.36.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. EVgo’s quarterly revenue was up 284.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in EVgo by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in EVgo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in EVgo by 593.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 92,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

