Everipedia Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $84.32 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

