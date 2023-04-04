Evercore ISI Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $240.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ISRG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

ISRG stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.33. 778,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,955. The company has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.60. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after acquiring an additional 282,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after purchasing an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,054,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

