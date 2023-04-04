Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $22.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,528,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,121,426. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $24.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

