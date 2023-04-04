Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 1,944 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of SLB traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,873,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835,666. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock worth $14,955,915 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

