Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Get Rating) by 289.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361,927 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $10,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DFIS traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. 154,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.50.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

