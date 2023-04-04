Evanson Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VPU. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,362,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 281,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after acquiring an additional 60,646 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 220,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 211,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,124,000 after buying an additional 19,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.09. The stock had a trading volume of 93,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,580. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $131.72 and a 12 month high of $169.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

