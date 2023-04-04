Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,431,000 after buying an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after buying an additional 293,165 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,871,000. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,804.3% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 164,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after buying an additional 155,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VBR traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.76. 300,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,596. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

