Evanson Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.47.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock worth $3,258,123. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $440.42. 555,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,196. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $506.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $123.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.56.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

