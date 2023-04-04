Evanson Asset Management LLC Buys 158,624 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 1,467.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,624 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 53,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000.

DFEM traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.66. The stock had a trading volume of 159,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,836. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $26.68.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

