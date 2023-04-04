Evanson Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,747,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 9.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $90,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.31. 586,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,044. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.