Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Reaches $1.82 on Top Exchanges

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00006421 BTC on major exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $74.61 million and $33,269.82 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

