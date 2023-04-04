Ethereum Hits Market Capitalization of $217.34 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,804.30 or 0.06505444 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion and approximately $9.75 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00061342 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00039919 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003037 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,457,776 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

