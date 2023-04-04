ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,298,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,374,517 shares.The stock last traded at $11.45 and had previously closed at $11.26.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a market cap of $769.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24.

Institutional Trading of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 96,478.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,031,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,236,000 after acquiring an additional 57,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,250,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 597,970 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 207,005 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period.

About ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

