Etfidea LLC Has $292,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 59,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 178,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of KRE traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,456,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,823,068. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $41.28 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

