Etfidea LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Etfidea LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $562,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.10. The company had a trading volume of 165,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $64.41. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

