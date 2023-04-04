Etfidea LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Etfidea LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Etfidea LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

IJR traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $94.60. 1,423,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,261. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $109.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.38. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

