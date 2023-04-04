Etfidea LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Etfidea LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $628,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.08. 499,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,453. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.