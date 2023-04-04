Etfidea LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Etfidea LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,239,103 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

