ERC20 (ERC20) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Major Exchanges

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $344.61 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01037544 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $307.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

