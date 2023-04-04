Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,230,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,539. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $355.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of Equitrans Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 198.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

