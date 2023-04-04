Enzi Wealth Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Enzi Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Enzi Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $377.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $281.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.15 and its 200 day moving average is $358.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $420.82.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

