Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $8.84 Million Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 394,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Dropbox worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 15.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,431,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $54,060.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,368.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,945 over the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.3 %

DBX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.29. 909,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,218. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.88.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.80 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.