Energy Web Token (EWT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $100.15 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $100.15 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.04 or 0.00010912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 32,932,614 coins. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

