Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.37 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and $165,634.95 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00062329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 63,139,941 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

