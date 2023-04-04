Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) shot up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.08. 1,910,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 2,339,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXK. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.
Endeavour Silver Stock Up 2.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $771.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavour Silver
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)
- C3.ai Stock Plummets: Kerrisdale Capital’s Latest Target
- These Inflation-Resistant Restaurant Stocks Have Yield and Value
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.