Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.69 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 7,481,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 2,129,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at $861,923.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $278,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at $525,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,923.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,926 shares of company stock worth $731,248. Company insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter worth about $165,000. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

