Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Announces Earnings Results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.70. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $23.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

