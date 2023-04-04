Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Announces Earnings Results

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.70. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $23.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.
