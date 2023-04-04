Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

