Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $221,000 Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAPR. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 31,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the third quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 10.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EAPR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.33. 14,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,718. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.19.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

