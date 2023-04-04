Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,707,000 after purchasing an additional 321,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after purchasing an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after purchasing an additional 737,040 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after purchasing an additional 248,526 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.76. 701,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,898. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

