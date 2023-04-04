Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.91. 114,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

