Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS PJUL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,811 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $506.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

