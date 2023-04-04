Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.37 Million Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000.

Shares of MEAR stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 44,968 shares. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

