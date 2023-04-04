Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $12.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,740 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,059. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

