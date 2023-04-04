ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.18

ELIS (XLS) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 63.9% higher against the US dollar. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $36.01 million and $22,748.05 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.19502027 USD and is up 39.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,292.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

