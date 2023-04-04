Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Up to $170.28

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $170.28, but opened at $174.00. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $176.45, with a volume of 12,600 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESLT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.20.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.