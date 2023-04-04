Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

EW stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 955,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,464. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

