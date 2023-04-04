Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 48,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.94. The stock had a trading volume of 497,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

