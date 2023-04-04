Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0553 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
EXG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. 900,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,017. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
