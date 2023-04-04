Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1374 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:ETO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.73. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $30.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 88,302 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

