Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.35. 93,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,251. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 147,116 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.