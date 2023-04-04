Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:EOI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. 70,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,836. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
