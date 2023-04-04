Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on April 28th

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Eagle Point Income has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Eagle Point Income stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. Eagle Point Income has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income

Eagle Point Income ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

