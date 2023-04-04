Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 111.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 492.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

