Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TJX Companies by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,429,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,710,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,517 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $213,476,000 after acquiring an additional 970,191 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $78.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

