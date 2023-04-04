Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,959,000 after buying an additional 273,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21,147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,583,000 after buying an additional 230,512 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.38. 274,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,292. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $215.77.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

